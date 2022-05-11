Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $140,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

