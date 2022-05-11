AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.88

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUDC. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

