AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) versus Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Critical Contrast

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quest Resource and AU Min Africa PTY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.62 $1.69 million $0.08 63.13 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and AU Min Africa PTY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.02%.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Resource beats AU Min Africa PTY on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

AU Min Africa PTY Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

