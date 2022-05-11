Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.63. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATLC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 592.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

