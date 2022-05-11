Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.