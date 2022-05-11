ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATI Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
