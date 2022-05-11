ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATI Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 333,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

