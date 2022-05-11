Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.