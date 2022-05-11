Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

ASUR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

