Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,624. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $955.48 million, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 491.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

