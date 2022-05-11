Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.99–$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.64 million.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 32,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

