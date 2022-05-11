ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $701,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.76. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $510.36 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

