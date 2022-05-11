Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.77

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 123307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHKSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

