Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.77

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 123307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHKSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69.
About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.