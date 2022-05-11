Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,172. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

