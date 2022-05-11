Ark (ARK) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $80.72 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,945,317 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

