Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 103202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

