Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.