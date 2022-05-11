Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 22,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,946. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.