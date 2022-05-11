Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AROC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 17,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.79. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,411,000 after buying an additional 529,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,049,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

