Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.
AROC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 17,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.79. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
