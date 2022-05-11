Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year sales of $343.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $501.60 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $534.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 1,953.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146,246 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 110,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LFG traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $19.00. 48,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

