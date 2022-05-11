Arch Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 161,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,598. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

