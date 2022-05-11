Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.36. 2,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

