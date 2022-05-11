Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 5,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

