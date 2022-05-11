APY.Finance Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $46,561.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,589,244 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

