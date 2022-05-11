Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

APTO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,901. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

APTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 377,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

