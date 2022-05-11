Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. 27,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,439. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $92.17 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

