Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.83. The stock has a market cap of £188.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 271 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 738 ($9.10).

In other Aptitude Software Group news, insider Jeremy Suddards acquired 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,861.12 ($30,651.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.42) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

