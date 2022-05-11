Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

