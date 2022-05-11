Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93.
In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
