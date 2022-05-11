Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock worth $1,530,944 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.