Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apple by 12.5% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.01. 7,433,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,617,820. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

