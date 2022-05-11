Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 2,696,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,307. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

