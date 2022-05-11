AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) to post $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the lowest is $4.42 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $3.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $26.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other AppHarvest news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,783. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

