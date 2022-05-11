AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
APPF stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,862.29 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $150.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72.
APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
