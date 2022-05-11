Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.28

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 7374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after acquiring an additional 93,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,582 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.