Antonetti Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 2,075,459 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.