Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,189. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.