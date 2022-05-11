Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA REZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,496. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.54 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11.

