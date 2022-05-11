Antonetti Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 343,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

