Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 234,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,011. The company has a market cap of $405.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

