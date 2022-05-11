Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 404 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 32,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,800. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

