Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $487.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

