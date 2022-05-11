Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.81.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,834,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.72.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
