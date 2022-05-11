Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 87.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 253,703.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

AR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,834,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

