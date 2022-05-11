ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,196. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $451.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

