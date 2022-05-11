Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,660 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,653.33 ($45.04).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

LON AAL traded up GBX 45.39 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,331.39 ($41.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,806.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,369.56. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61). The stock has a market cap of £44.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

