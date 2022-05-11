Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

