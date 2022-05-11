Anchor Protocol Trading Down 83% This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 83% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $103.87 million and $235.66 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002122 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,100,756 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.