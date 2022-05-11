Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BM Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in BM Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 253.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 225.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BMTX opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.06.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

BM Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.