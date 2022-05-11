Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 379,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

