Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

