Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,149,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

