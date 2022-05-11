Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $148.57 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

